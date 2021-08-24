End banner culture, Stalin tells DMK cadre

CHENNAI

DMK President M. K. Stalin on Monday said he was saddened by the continuing banner culture in party events and urged the party cadres to put a full stop to the practice of erecting banners which is a threat to life.

His statement comes after E. Dinesh, a 13-year-old school student, was electrocuted when a DMK flagpole he was erecting with others for a wedding came in contact with a live overhead cable on the Villupuram-Mambalapattu Road last week.

Mr. Stalin expressed shock over the incident and pointed out he has continuously emphasised that erecting banners should not be a hindrance to the public.

“Despite me condemning such acts several times, it still continues. It saddens me,” he said.

“I don’t know how to console Dinesh’s family. I can only share their grief. Ensuring that this kind of incidents do not happen again will only be the true tribute,” Mr. Stalin said.