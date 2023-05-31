Encroachments removed on girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai

May 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Encroachments, including a coconut grove that was illegally cultivated on the girivalam path near Arunachaleswarar temple, were removed on Wednesday.

Revenue officials said the girivalam path had been encroached along its 14-km route during the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, such a drive was taken up at least once a month, which acted as a deterrent against encroachments. R. Mandakini, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvannamalai division, led the drive.

The recovered plot, especially the coconut grove, will be used to construct government buildings. “Four acres of government land on the pathway was also retrieved from encroachers after demolishing a few structures, mainly houses. Fresh coconut saplings were also planted on the government land,” S. Sarala, Tahsildar (Tiruvannamalai taluk), told The Hindu.

Alongside, demolition of petty shops, roadside eateries was also done. Local traders had put up plastic chairs and tables along the girivalam route, and were running business right on the tiled footpaths for the past few months. More than 300 such shops had been identified and eviction of these shops were underway.

At present, the girivalam path covers Tiruvannamalai town area and at least six villages around the hillock. The existing width of the pathway including the stormwater drain is 10 metres. Most of these shops are located on the concrete drain, which is used as a footpath by pilgrims. The on-going eviction was aimed at preventing such obstructions, the revenue officials said.