Encroachments removed, hawkers evicted on key arterial roads in Arani town

Commuting through the key arterial road stretches in Arani town near Tiruvannamalai will now be safer for motorists as encroachments, mostly shops and illegal parking areas, were removed on Friday.

The police personnel of Arani town were despatched to act on complaints by residents and motorists over rampant encroachment on the two key roads in the town - Gandhi Main Road and New Bus Terminus Main Road - connecting the town to Polur, Arcot, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, and Vellore.

“Encroachments have eaten up the total space of the stretch. Footpaths, too, were not spared of encroachments, forcing us walk on the carriageway. Illegal parking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, is a major problem on these stretches,” said S. Kumar, a pedestrian.

Vehicles impounded, hawkers evicted

The police personnel, led by Sub-Inspectors S. Sunderasan and V. Muthulingam, removed steel extensions in front of the shops along these stretches. More than 150 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were impounded. No-parking signboards were put up in at least 12 spots. The hawkers on the footpaths were evicted. Traders were also warned of severe action against the encroachment of public spaces and the obstruction of traffic. The police said such eviction drives should be carried out by the State Highways and the Arani municipality. The police undertook the encroachment drive in view of the risk to road users and ease the flow of traffic, they said, adding that such drives will be carried out regularly to prevent traders and hawkers from encroaching public spaces on the key stretches in the town.

Around 500 to 600 shops have cropped up on the two arterial roads. Despite its original width of 60 feet, these two-way stretches, maintained by the State Highways, have become a narrow pathway. The footpaths have been occupied by hawkers. Apart from regular vehicles, mofussil buses also use these stretches to reach nearby towns. Most of the schools are located on these stretches.

