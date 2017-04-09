Encroachments removed from temple land

The revenue officials on Saturday removed the encroachments surrounding an ancient stone mandap belonging to Fort Arulmigu Alagirinathar Temple at Ammapettai area in the city.

The stone mandap, said to be constructed more than eight centuries ago, was in a poor shape. Some people with vested interests encroached the land surrounding the mandap and built pucca constructions.

The presiding deity of the temple used to give darshan to the devotees in this stone mandap during the Vijayadasami festival.

A. Radhakrishnan, founder and president of the Tiruthondar Sabai, presented a petition to the District Collector for steps for renovation and proper maintenance of the mandap.

The District Collector directed the temple authorities attached to HR and CE department to take steps for the removal of all encroachments and proper maintenance of the ancient mandap.

The officials of the HR and CE and State Archaeological Departments inspected the mandap separately in July 2016 and found it to be in an unsafe condition.

Following this, it was decided to take steps on a war-footing for launching renovation works after the removal of encroachments. When the HR and CE department issued notice to the people who had encroached the temple land, some of them moved the Madras High Court against the same.

However, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of the temple management. Following this, the revenue and HR and CE authorities removed all the encroachments surrounding the mandap on Saturday. A large posse of policemen were posted in the area to maintain law and order.