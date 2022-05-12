Encroachments removed along Vellore’s arterial roads

Roadside shops, petty eateries and commercial establishments along stretches demolished

The aim of the drive was to restore the original width of the arterial roads, which was about 60 feet. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Encroachments, including roadside eateries, petty shops and commercial establishments, on arterial roads such as RTO Road and South Avenue Road, were demolished in Vellore on Thursday.

Officials of the Vellore City Corporation, State Highways Department and the police oversaw the demolition drive that led to the removal of around 40 petty shops and roadside stalls.

The aim of the drive was to restore the original width of the arterial roads, which was about 60 feet. “The demolition drive is not a one-time exercise. Encroachments remain a major reason for congestion on these roads. The drive is being done in all four zones of the civic body,” said P. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner, Vellore Corporation.

Officials said RTO Road was very congested due to its proximity to residential localities such as Sathuvachari and Rangapuram in addition to the presence of government and public offices along the stretch. It is also the shortest route connecting Chennai-Bangalore Highway with Old Town from the Collectorate, avoiding a detour of at least 3 km through the congested Green Circle. Thus, residents use the stretch to easily reach the central parts of the town. Officials added that traffic on the road moved slowly during most of the day due to encroachments on either side.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sujatha Anadhakumar inspected a water channel in Sathuvachari that discharges excess rainwater from a hillock in the town into Palar river during the monsoon after complaints of encroachments along its course.

Along with the Corporation Commissioner, Ms. Sujatha inspected the newly built stormwater drains in the locality. She found that parts of the poorly-built drain had been damaged in a few streets. Civic officials were asked to give necessary directions to the private contractor who constructed the drain to rebuild it, officials said.