Encroachments on heritage underground canal block water flow to temple tanks in Tirukkoilur

Two tanks attached to the Sri Trivikrama temple in Tirukkoilur in Kallakurichi district used to brim with storage even in the heights of summer and helped in recharging the ground water level in the area. The tanks served as the venue for the annual float festival but now they have fallen into disuse.

The temple has two tanks, one near the main entrance and the other situated close to the Raja Gopuram. The tanks received continuous supply of water from the nearby Santhapettai lake, thanks to an underground canal.

The underground canal submerged in the lake, believed to be built during the Nayak period, is supported on all sides with granite slabs. The 1-km long canal was an ancient method of water management and was equipped with a constant supply of fresh water from the lake to the two tanks.

However, the two temple tanks in recent years have become dysfunctional owing to increased anthropogenic pressures such as urban expansion, driven by population growth and encroachments on the underground canal. As a result, the flow of water to the two tanks has been obstructed resulting in the fine work of craftsmanship and modern utility in a state of disuse, rued a section of devotees.

“Though the authorities concerned had been blind to the obstructive work allowed, the underground canal could be easily made functional once again. The canal is unique piece of the town’s tangible heritage and needs to be preserved,” said a resident.

According to an official, the canal comprises of five rectangular shaped granite tubs, with sluices placed beneath the granite steps in the temple ponds. This method was used to open the sluices and clear any blockages enroute. But the canal has now fallen into disuse.

Official sources said the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) had come up with a proposal to lay pipelines from the Santhapettai lake and supply water to the two tanks. However, the move has met with stiff opposition from the locals who have sought restoration of the heritage canal.

“Instead of removing the encroachments obstructing the flow of water from the canal to the tanks, the proposal to build a pumping station and lay pipelines from the lake and supply water to the tanks is unwarranted. The move would only sound the death knell for the historic underground canal, besides causing hardship to the locals, said P. Viruthagiri, a former Tangedco employee and resident of Tirukkoilur.

According to M. Ravichandran, retired Principal cum Course Director of Anna Institute of Management, “Tirukkoilur town has never witnessed water scarcity in the past thanks to the two temple ponds. Architecturally too, the underground canal is unique and needs to be restored. A mission was launched to revive the canal and it was restored in 2002. But it again fell into disuse in 2010.”

When contacted, a PWD official said the HR and CE Department had come up with a proposal to lay pipelines from the lake and pump water to the two tanks.

“We are yet to take a decision since a permanent structure is already in existence to supply water to the tanks. The canal ensured supply of water to the tanks till 2010 but the flow was obstructed due to encroachments. The PWD has to assess the viability of the proposal to lay pipelines from the lake,” he added.

