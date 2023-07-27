ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments on Banavaram Koot Road in Sholinghur demolished

July 27, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - RANIPET

Highways Department officials said more than 20 illegal structures around the key junction were being demolished to widen the seven-metre-wide stretch to 10 metres

The Hindu Bureau

Encroachments, mostly houses and petty shops, were demolished around the junction of Banavaram Koot Road (SH 128) in Sholinghur by the State Highways Department on Thursday as part of the on-going widening of the stretch. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Highways Department on Thursday pulled down encroachments, mostly houses and petty shops, around the junction of Banavaram Koot Road at Sholinghur. The drive is part of the ongoing widening of the stretch, maintained by the Highways Department.

Highways Department officials said more than 20 illegal structures around the key junction were being demolished to widen the seven-metre-wide stretch to 10 metres.

The occupants were served notice a fortnight ago. The encroachments were demolished to a distance of 200 metres on either side of the stretch. “The road widening will help motorists and pedestrians use the stretch safely. Storm water drains are also being built on the stretch,” B. Balaji, Assistant Executive Engineer, State Highways (Walajah), told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 30 policemen drawn from Sholinghur, officials led the demolition drive from 9 a.m. Most of the encroachments are in Pandiyanellore village near the junction for more than two decades. These encroachments were built on the route that discharges rainwater from Sholinghur town and nearby villages into the waterbodies in the area.

An alternative site is being identified to give free land to the displaced families on compassionate grounds. According to norms, each affected family is eligible for a maximum of three cents of land, if only it has no regular income and no registered properties.

The 31-km Banavaram Koot Road is being widened to 6.4 km, under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme for 2022-23, covering Walajah, Sholinghur, Arakkonam and Kaveripakkam. The road level will be raised to 1.5 feet to prevent inundation.

Storm water drains will be 1.25 metres wide to ensure easy discharge of rainwater. Reflectors, sign boards and pedestrian crossings will also be provided. The project is expected to be completed in a few weeks, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US