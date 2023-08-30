HamberMenu
Encroachments near CMC Vellore razed to provide easy access to ambulances

As part of the drive, 32 buildings, mostly shops, were demolished, helping to provide additional road space of between 15 and 40 feet on Arcot Road

August 30, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Encroachments, mostly commercial buildings, were demolished on the congested Arcot Road near the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Encroachments, mostly commercial buildings, were demolished on the congested Arcot Road near the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Encroachments, mostly commercial buildings, were demolished on the congested Arcot Road near the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

The demolition was undertaken as part of a plan to restore the original width of the stretch, and for easy movement of vehicles, especially ambulances, officials of the State Highways Department said.

As part of the drive, 32 buildings, mostly shops, were demolished. Demolition of these structures will provide additional road space of between 15 and 40 feet on the stretch. Thereafter, the road will be re-laid to allow motorists to use the space.

Officials said the 5.2 km-long stretch between Konavattam and the service lane of Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near the Collectorate at Kagithapattarai had several encroachments upon it, including temporary structures. Wednesday’s drive was to demolish old buildings that had encroached upon this road space for nearly three decades.

The drive was supervised by R. Prakash, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Construction and Maintenance wing, State Highways (Vellore). “The drive is aimed at restoring available space for future widening of the stretch into a four-lane road. Temporary encroachments, especially those opposite to CMC, are also evicted on a regular basis,” said a highways official.

Along with revenue and Vellore Corporation officials, around 60 police personnel were also involved to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the route and to prevent any untoward incidents.

 

