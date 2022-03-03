Encroachments from Chitlapakkam lake removed, Govt. tells HC 

March 03, 2022 23:50 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday closed a public interest litigation petition filed by non governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam in 2019 after the State government reported that all encroachments, but for a school, on Chitlapakkam lake in Chennai had been removed.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the case after recording the submission of Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that the school would also be shifted after the end of this academic year.

