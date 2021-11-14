Tamil Nadu

Encroachments caused flooding in Kanniyakumari, says TN Minister

Water has entered into the ground floor of many homes constructed on paddy fields   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Sunday, said encroachments on water bodies and the construction of houses on paddy fields were responsible for the heavy flooding in Kanniyakumari. The Minister, who is here to asses the flood situation, said that the government would assess the damage once the rain stopped.

Asked whether the encroachments would be removed, he retorted, “Do you want them removed or not?”

“There could be minor issues. We will look into them,” he said, while inspecting flooded areas in Suchindram.

In Suchindram, the water from Palayar entered the Thanumalayanswamy temple. Houses constructed on paddy fields around Suchindram are fully inundated. Residents moved from the ground floor of their homes and shifted furniture to other places.

Mr. Ramachandran also said all the roads were damaged and the situation was quite grim.


