Encroachments at Saint Vallalar’s Satya Gnana Sabai will be removed, HR&CE department tells HC

The Madras High Court on Friday recorded the submission of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department that it shall remove all encroachments at Saint Vallalar’s Satya Gnana Sabai at Vadalur in Cuddalore district since only 71.2 acres out of 106 acres was available at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu recorded the submission made by Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan, during the hearing of a couple of writ petitions filed against the proposed construction of Vallalar International Centre (VIC) at a cost of ₹99.99 crore.

The judges also recorded the SGP’s submission that all statutory permissions required for the construction would be obtained by the HR&CE department and that steps would also be taken to appoint trustees to the Satya Gnana Sabai by the time the two writ petitions would be taken up for hearing next on June 24.

S. Vinoth Ragavendran of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and K.A. Thamizhavengai had filed the writ petitions against the construction of the VIC on Peruveli land. Stating that the construction could be undertaken on adjacent government lands, they claimed that the use of Peruveli land would be against the wishes of Vallalar.

However, the judges said, they would not interfere with the construction unless authentic materials were submitted before the court to prove that Vallalar was not in favour of the use of Peruveli land. They said, it was essential to exhibit to the world that Sri Ramalinga Swamigal, popularly known as Vallalar, of the 19th century was one of the finest saints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.