Encroachment near Vayalur checkdam removed

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 01:18 IST

The Water Resources Department cleared encroachment near Vayalur checkdam in Tirukazhukundram taluk on Tuesday. The department is also involved in demarcation of boundaries of more tanks in the taluk to remove encroached structures.

The department had acquired nearly 1,800 sq.m. of space near the checkdam along the Palar river bank. Officials said the space at Vayalur was encroached and being used as a place of worship. The drive was carried out with the support of Tirukazhukundram police and tahsildar.

There are nearly 95 tanks under the control of the department in Tirukazhukundram taluk and it is in the process of identifying encroachments and demarcating boundaries as a measure to protect the waterbodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirumani tank is one of the waterbodies that has over 80 encroached structures and a detailed land survey is being carried out to demarcate its boundary. Similarly, steps are being taken to identify and remove encroached structures on tanks, such as Nerumbur, Pandur and Vallipuram, officials said.

As most of these tanks served for irrigation purposes also, encroachments by agricultural fields were common. Surveys were being undertaken along with revenue department to initiate removal of encroachments, the officials added.