Encourage more students to take up research, says former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Only education, especially higher education, can make a country an advanced nation, says G. Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of VIT

April 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
D.Murugesan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court speaking at the University Day and sports day of VIT on the Vellore campus on Monday. G. Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor, VIT is also seen in the picture.

D.Murugesan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court speaking at the University Day and sports day of VIT on the Vellore campus on Monday. G. Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor, VIT is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Educational institutions should encourage more students to take up research work, said former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice D. Murugesan, on Monday.

Speaking at the University Day and Annual Sports Day, organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on its campus here, he said that the government and educational institutions should allot more funds for research. “Along with their work as professionals, students should continue to pursue research work as it will sharpen their academic and professional skills further. They should invent new technologies that will help the society,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of VIT, said that only education, especially higher education, could make a country an advanced nation. “Wherever the government spends more on education, parents would spend less. In our country, the opposite happens. The government spends less, making the parents to shell out more money from their savings. This has to change,” he said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu should be a model for all other states in spending more for education, the Chancellor said the Centre’s national education policy (NEP) has stressed that the country should achieve 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035. However, Tamil Nadu has already achieved it with all southern States having a GER of over 35%,” he said.

VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam, and Maya Sreekumar, vice president – human resources and head of operations, Coimbatore, Cognizant, were present, the press release said.

