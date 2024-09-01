GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encourage American companies to invest in Tamil Nadu: Stalin appeals Tamil diaspora in the U.S.

Stalin urges diaspora to remain united without differences

Published - September 01, 2024 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in San Francisco. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed the Tamil diaspora living in the U.S. to encourage American companies to invest in Tamil Nadu. He urged them to remain united without differences.

Addressing a ‘Meet and Greet’ gathering in San Francisco, Mr. Stalin said he was happy and proud to meet the Tamil diaspora in the U.S. Underlining their growth, Mr. Stalin said it was a matter of pride for India and has been a resource for the U.S.

“Some of you might have come here by choice. Circumstances might have forced some of you.. But you have reached this position only due to your work, intelligence, talent, confidence and persistence,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that quality education, excellence in education, skills, self-confidence and persistence have been the five traits that have help them achieve heights, Mr. Stalin appealed them to encourage others and help them in their development.

“The ideal of ‘Unity in Diversity’ has been the reason for our country’s development. I request you all to continue to stay united and to live together as children of a mother without differences,” Mr. Stalin underlined.

Consul General of India in San Francisco K. Srikar Reddy, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

