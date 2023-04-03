ADVERTISEMENT

Enact a legislation to protect lawyers from violence: Seeman

April 03, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST

The law and order situation in the State is deteriorating, says Naam Tamilar Katchi leader

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman | Photo Credit: File Photo

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman on Monday urged the State government to enact a legislation to ‘protect lawyers from violence’ for doing their job.

In a statement, Mr. Seeman claimed ever since the DMK came to power in 2021, the State has experienced deteriorating law and order situation with unprecedented proliferation of drugs in the society.

“The public and the police face uncertainty with respect to their safety and there is no guarantee to their life. Male policemen getting killed has become common,” he claimed. Sexual harassment of women cops has also taken place. “Lawyers are also being attacked and killed,” he said and called for enacting a Lawyers’ Protection Act.

According to him, a few lawyers, including Jai Ganesh of Chennai, Muthukumar from Thoothukudi, Saminathan from Ariyalur, and Sivakumar from Dharmapuri were murdered in recent times.

“When lawyers, who protect people from criminals and help provide justice are not safe, we can understand how unsafe poor people are feeling in our society,” he said.

