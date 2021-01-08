Enact law to curb hate speech, VCK MP writes to Union Law Minister

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar wrote to Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad stressing on the need for enacting a law to curb hate speech, citing the developments in the U.S.
“The riots and chaos that happened in the U.S. and the hate speeches which led the country into a coup-like situation urges us to enact a law against hate speech in India,” he said in the letter.
“Our country is one of the signatories of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). According to Art 20 of ICCPR it is mandatory to enact a law to curb hate crimes,” Mr. Ravikumar pointed out.
He also cited a Supreme Court directive to the Law Commission of India to draft a bill to curb hate speech.
The draft was submitted to the Union Government in March 2017 and it had suggested insertion of new section 153 C (Prohibiting incitement to hatred) and section 505A (causing fear, alarm, or provocation of violence in certain cases) in the Indian Penal Code to curb hate speech, Mr. Ravikumar noted.
He pointed out the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2017 has been pending with the government for the past three years and urged the Law Minister to take immediate steps to introduce the bill in both the houses of the Parliament in the upcoming session.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath