‘Enact law banning online gambling without delay’

A legislation must be enacted within a week, says Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the State government must quicken the process of enacting a legislation to ban online gambling after one more daily labourer in Chennai died by suicide due to debt incurred, allegedly due to addiction to online rummy.

In a statement, he claimed 24 persons died by suicide in the last 10 months due to online gambling. While the State government had constituted a committee to study the issue and submit a report, he said a legislation must be enacted within a week.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.