‘Enact law banning online gambling without delay’
A legislation must be enacted within a week, says Anbumani
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the State government must quicken the process of enacting a legislation to ban online gambling after one more daily labourer in Chennai died by suicide due to debt incurred, allegedly due to addiction to online rummy.
In a statement, he claimed 24 persons died by suicide in the last 10 months due to online gambling. While the State government had constituted a committee to study the issue and submit a report, he said a legislation must be enacted within a week.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.