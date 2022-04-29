Enact law banning online gambling, says Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday demanded that online gambling be banned “to stop crimes and robberies that are taking place under distress.”

According to him, one Jayaraman from Mylapore was involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents at the Thiruvanmayur railway station to obtain money for online gambling games as he was addicted to them.

Hence, he demanded immediate enactment of a law to ban online gambling.