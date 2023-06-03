HamberMenu
Enact law against honour based caste-crimes in Tamil Nadu: Thol. Thirumavalavan

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan, while thanking the Madras High Court for confirming the life sentence for ‘caste terrorists’, recalled that the Supreme Court bench had delivered a verdict in 2018 regarding prevention of honour based caste-violence

June 03, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P., Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Friday said the State government should seriously consider enacting a law against honour based caste-violence after the Madras High Court upheld the life sentence of S. Yuvaraj of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai and seven others, imposed by a trial court for beheading Scheduled Caste youth V. Gokulraj in 2015 on mere suspicion that he was in love with a girl belonging to Kongu Vellalar community.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan, while thanking the Madras High Court for confirming the life sentence for ‘caste terrorists’, recalled that the Supreme Court bench had delivered a verdict in 2018 regarding prevention of honour based caste-violence.

“The Supreme Court recommended that a law should be enacted to prevent honour-based caste killings, to provide relief to victims and punish those convicted of such crimes. We request the Tamil Nadu government to pass such a law in the State,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Supreme Court has also provided guidelines that should be followed by Union and State governments until a law is enacted in Parliament and State Assembly.

“The guidelines have been given in three parts: preventive actions, relief measures and punishments. Tamil Nadu government must come forward to implement them,” he said.

