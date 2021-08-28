Enact law against caste killings: VCK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and Villupuram MP, D. Ravikumar, has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging him to enact a law to prevent caste killings, in the State that has seen several crimes against inter-caste couples.

Mr. Ravikumar recalled that the Law Commission had recommended ‘Prohibition of Unlawful Assembly (Interference with Matrimonial Alliances Act)’ against caste killings in 2012 but the Central government never acted on it.

The Supreme Court in 2018 reiterated that the Central government must pass a law to stop caste killings related to inter-caste couples and drafted preventive, relief and punitive measures for these crimes until the passage of the law.

“Since Law and Order falls under the purview of the State Government, I request you to pass the Bill in the Assembly,” he said.

He also said that the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings have been used in the past to recommend that cases be dismissed, which is against the law and unjust, and this must be stopped.