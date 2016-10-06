Tamil Nadu

enGaGEMENTS

TIRUNELVELI

Department of Tamil – St. Xavier’s College: ‘Thamizham 2016’ cultural competitions, inaugural function, Rev. Fr. Britto Vincent SJ, principal of the college, presides, 9 a.m., valediction, C. Premachandran, Selvan Hospital, Melapalayam, chief guest, 4 p.m.

Department of Library and Information Science – Sadakkathullah Appa College: Lecture on ‘Learning higher education resources through library,’ M. Mohamed Sathik, principal of the college, presides, M. Kannan, librarian, VOC College, Thoothukudi, speaks on ‘N-List and other e-resources,’ T. Raja, librarian, St. Xavier’s College of Education, Palayamkottai, felicitates, college premises, 10 a.m.

Placement Cell - Einstein College of Engineering: Lecture on ‘Making industries-ready students,’ Manova Raja, Chief Executive Officer, Fragrhen Academy, Chennai, chief guest, speaks, college premises, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, Little Flower Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Town, 7 p.m.

