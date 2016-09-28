enGaGEMENTS

TIRUNELVELI
Department of Statistics – Manonmaniam Sundaranar University: Special lecture on ‘Career guidance and personality development’ by Ravi Chockalingam, director, Rising IAS Academy, MSU premises, 10.30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, Good Shepherd Matriculation School, 7th Street, Thiyagaraja Nagar, 7 p.m.
VALLIYOOR
PET Engineering College: Technical symposium, S. Raja Pandian, Deputy General Manager, ISRO Propulsion Research Complex, Mahendragiri, inaugurates, college premises, 10 a.m.
