Empty liquor bottle buy-back scheme to be implemented across T.N. by October: Minister Muthusamy

The empty liquor bottle buy-back scheme would be implemented in all districts across Tamil Nadu within October this year, Minister for Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. He also said that billing machines would be installed in all TASMAC-run outlets across Tamil Nadu within two months.

Depending on the quantum of sales, two to four billing machines would be installed in each of the TASMAC outlets, Mr. Muthusamy said. About 12,000 billing machines have been procured in this regard.

In a statement, Mr. Muthusamy said talks were held with alcohol manufacturers over taking back the empty bottles so as to implement the directions of the Madras High Court.

“Alcohol manufacturers have sought some time to give their consent over taking back empty bottles,” the Minister said, while replying to criticism by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The empty liquor bottle buy-back scheme was initially implemented in the Nilgiris district from May 15, 2022, in line with the directions of the Madras High Court. It was eventually extended to similar hilly areas from June 15 that year. Later on, the scheme was extended to nine districts in total so far.

“The DMK government has been continuously taking steps to prevent discarding of empty alcohol bottles in farmlands and in parks,” the Minister said. He went on to question as to why the erstwhile AIADMK regime had not implemented this scheme over 10 years of its government.

The Minister maintained that the Madras High Court has given a few good suggestions and a tender floated recently was cancelled only to incorporate such suggestions. As for Mr. Palaniswami’s contention that alcohol bottles were being sold more than the MRP, the Minister said all steps were being taken to put a full stop to that issue.

When examining the issue, it came to light that TASMAC workers had to bear damages of bottles, if any and maintenance, including electricity charges, he said. TASMAC would bear the electricity charges and rent would be borne by the Department, the Minister said.