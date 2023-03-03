ADVERTISEMENT

Empty goods train derailed at Arakkonam

March 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RANIPET

The eighth wagon of the 27-wagon train derailed around 4.20 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A wagon of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam yard on Arakkonam-Chennai line on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wagon of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam yard on Arakkonam-Chennai line on Friday. The goods train was heading to a private car manufacturing unit at Walajabad (Kancheepuram) from Renigunta. The eighth wagon of the 27-wagon train derailed around 4.20 p.m. The loco pilot stopped the train and the crew alerted the Arakkonam railway station. Railway staff and police personnel rushed to the spot and began the restoration work.

Railway officials said that services of local suburban trains between Chennai Central and Tiruttani were delayed at Arakkonam railway station while suburban trains between Tiruttani and Chennai Central were halted. Suburban trains and express trains were not affected. “We are restoring the loop line at the yard where the train got derailed. Normal traffic will be restored soon,” said a railway official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US