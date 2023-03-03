HamberMenu
Empty goods train derailed at Arakkonam

The eighth wagon of the 27-wagon train derailed around 4.20 p.m.

March 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A wagon of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam yard on Arakkonam-Chennai line on Friday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wagon of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam yard on Arakkonam-Chennai line on Friday. The goods train was heading to a private car manufacturing unit at Walajabad (Kancheepuram) from Renigunta. The eighth wagon of the 27-wagon train derailed around 4.20 p.m. The loco pilot stopped the train and the crew alerted the Arakkonam railway station. Railway staff and police personnel rushed to the spot and began the restoration work.

Railway officials said that services of local suburban trains between Chennai Central and Tiruttani were delayed at Arakkonam railway station while suburban trains between Tiruttani and Chennai Central were halted. Suburban trains and express trains were not affected. “We are restoring the loop line at the yard where the train got derailed. Normal traffic will be restored soon,” said a railway official.

