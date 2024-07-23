Empowering Women: A Pathway to Transformative Change

The Union Budget 2024 has laid out a visionary path for our nation, emphasising four pillars of priority: ‘Garib’ (Poor), ‘Mahilayen’ (Women), ‘Yuva’ (Youth), and ‘Annadata’ (Farmer). This comprehensive focus is designed to foster economic growth, social equity, and inclusivity across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in particular are the pillars of a family, a community and a nation, and hence, an emphasis on their empowerment is particularly critical. As highlighted in the Finance Minister’s Budget speech, increasing women’s participation in the workforce through dedicated skilling programmes and financial support for higher education is a commendable initiative. These measures will not only drive economic growth, but also enhance social equity and inclusivity, ensuring that women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive.

In our rural endeavours, especially in the Total Health Foundation’s programmes, we have observed first-hand the transformative power of empowering women. A certainty is that when women become financially empowered, the effects are nothing short of magical. They gain an overarching confidence, which often leads to a reduction in domestic abuse and alcoholism in men, creating a healthier and more supportive home environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial empowerment shifts the dynamics within households, fostering mutual respect and cooperation. Women who are economically independent can contribute to the household income, which in turn improves the overall financial stability of the family. This stability allows for better education and health outcomes for children, creating a positive cycle of growth and development.

The Budget’s emphasis on employment-linked skilling through EPFO enrolment and direct benefit transfers for first-time employees is a step in the right direction. These initiatives provide invaluable support to millions of young women entering the formal workforce.

Moreover, empowered women are more likely to engage in community activities and take on leadership roles, driving social change and fostering a culture of inclusivity and equality. They become role models for the next generation, inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams and aspirations without limitations.

In conclusion, the focus on women’s empowerment in the Union Budget is a testament to the government’s commitment to building a resilient and inclusive workforce. By providing women with the necessary skills, education, and financial support, we are not only enhancing their lives but also paving the way for a more prosperous and equitable future. The transformation that occurs when women are empowered is a powerful force for positive change, one that will continue to drive our nation forward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.