Employment scheme for urban poor

14 August 2021 01:42 IST

They will maintain public assets

The DMK government will implement a wage employment scheme, on a pilot basis, to provide gainful employment to the urban poor by engaging them in the creation and maintenance of public assets such as parks, playgrounds, stormwater drains, roads and buildings and rejuvenation of waterbodies, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced on Friday.

While presenting the revised Budget for 2021-22, he said, “This scheme will also be linked to various skills development programmes. An initial allocation of ₹100 crore has been made for this programme in the revised budget estimates.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the livelihood opportunities of the urban poor and their ability to look for alternate jobs. The C. Rangarajan Committee has recommended a special programme to provide wage employment to the urban poor.

For the welfare of the differently abled persons, the government would introduce a direct subsidy payment mechanism for various types of rehabilitation devices and equipment to offer eligible persons a greater range of choice, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

It would also launch the RIGHTS programme with assistance from the World Bank to cover early detection and prevention of disabilities, and for greater access to maintenance, rehabilitation and educational services. The programme is also aimed at promoting skilling and establishment of productive enterprises by differently-abled people, and expanding the implementation capacity of the Department of the Differently Abled to all parts of the State. “The project will be a forerunner not only for other States but for other countries, and will be implemented at a total cost of ₹1,702 crore over six years.”