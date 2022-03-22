Employment for health workers after litigation, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday that his government would provide employment to health workers after the end of the litigation process. The AIADMK government had challenged their appointment.

Intervening when AIADMK MLA K. Ashokkumar (Krishnagiri) was speaking on the issue, Mr. Stalin recalled that the DMK government of Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had given them employment. The subsequent AIADMK government challenged their appointment in court and a stay was obtained from the Supreme Court, he said.