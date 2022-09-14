Employers unable to remit ESI contribution as portal is down

Employers are not able to remit their contribution towards the Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme as the portal has been down.

An employer is liable to pay contribution for every employee and deduct employees’ contribution from their wages and pay the same to the ESI Corporation which falls under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The contributions have to be paid within 15 days from the last day of the calendar month. “The portal for making the contribution has been down. September 15 is the last date to make the monthly contribution. We request for extension of time and not levying interest for contribution made after the due date,” Vasudevan Srinivasan, vice-president, Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association said.

An official at the ESIC regional office said the portal had been down since September 8 and complaints had been received from several members. The matter had been brought to the notice of the headquarters, he said.