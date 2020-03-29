‘Employers must ensure food, shelter for migrants’

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said establishments employing workers from other States should continue to provide them accommodation and food and meet their medical needs. Following a direction from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the government has instructed District Collectors to ensure compliance with it.

“In case of a space crunch, alternative arrangements for their accommodation are to be made,” an official press release said. The government has also constituted two teams with senior IAS officers to coordinate efforts to ensure the welfare of workers and students from other States, elderly persons, destitutes and the differently-abled. The teams must ensure that essential supplies reach these groups.

All District Collectors have been instructed to accommodate workers from other States in shelters, in case they had left places of their previous employment and were found near railway stations or other areas. The State Disaster Response Fund could be made use of for the said purpose. Officials have been instructed to coordinate with NGOs from other States to ensure that the needs of migrant workers are addressed.