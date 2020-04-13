Employers federation seeks measures to tide over crisis

The Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI) has made a representation to the Tamil Nadu government seeking measures for industries to tide over the crisis on account of lockdown due to COVID19.

The federation has requested the State government to extend the time limit for renewal of licences and submission of returns under various labour enactments up to June 30.

Permission to operate 12-hour shift for six months to reset the production lines to a higher capacity and exemptions to all factories and establishment with regard to hours of overtime for 6 months are its other requests. Exemption to work compensatory days for the lockdown days and to work beyond ten working days continuously and weekly off have also found a place in the demands.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Secretary, mentioned payment of 50% of wages in respect of workers earning more than ₹.24,000 [ceiling as prescribed under the payment of wages Act, 1936] a month for the lockdown period and wanted revision of dearness allowance (w.e.f 01.04.2020) payable under the Minimum Wages Act deferred by six months.

“Under the Apprentices Act, stipend for apprentices from the board of apprentices is not reimbursed to employers in a timely manner. The pending claim for reimbursement is done immediately to tide over the financial crisis,” the letter said.

Other requests include postponement of licence fees, fine and penal interest any payable be waived as special case and all punitive action initiated against employers, such as issuance of show cause notices for deviation, non-compliances etc be deferred for six months after obtaining the reply from the employers concerned, except for safety related issues.“In order to cover maximum beneficiaries under the building and other construction workers act, the condition with regard to engagement of construction workers for not less than 90 days during the preceding period of 12 months be relaxed. Suitable relaxation is recommended to the Government of India for amendment in the act,” the federation said.

The 100-year-old federation represents 750 employers of southern India and 20 other affiliated associations belonging to textile, sugar, cement, plantation, leather and MSME sectors.