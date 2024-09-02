Employer organisations can make labour welfare board payment online

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has launched a portal through which employers (along with employee contribution) can make the payment towards the welfare fund. The portal is available at: www.lwmis.lwb.tn.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT

An announcement from the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board said that employer organisations could undertake this one time online self-registration through the portal and make payments online.

“Those employer organisations that have not registered with the Board so far must register and make payments since the year of their establishment,” the announcement said.

According to the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Act, 1972 and the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Rules, 1973, the employees and employers of establishments, including factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations, shops, among others, were to make contributions to the welfare fund.

While every employee of these establishments was to contribute a ₹20 per year to the fund and every employer shall, in respect of each such employee, contribute a sum of ₹40 to per year to the fund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.