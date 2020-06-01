Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation warns against use of third party services

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 17:39 IST

‘Provident Fund subscribers should use the online claim facility’

Private agencies and touts have been approaching people offering to facilitate immediate withdrawal of Provident Fund for a fee. However, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has warned subscribers not to avail of such services.

Private agencies were sending random SMS messages to PF subscribers offering their services. When a PF subscriber Ram* contacted one such city-based firm, he was told that he can get his provident fund money withdrawn within 15 days for a fee of ₹2,000. He was also told that if there were issues with documents then the fee would vary accordingly.

“All Provident Fund subscribers should only use the online claim facility of EPFO and avoid such unscrupulous agencies,” a senior official said. He added that all necessary measures would be taken against such services.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said some subscribes might not be aware of how to login with the Universal Account Number (UAN) and such a situation was being exploited.

(*Name changed)