Employees of Tamil Nadu’s Salem Steel Plant protest demanding wage revision

SALEM

20 April 2021 16:38 IST

Over 150 employees of the Plant belonging to different Trade Unions joined in the protests.

A section of employees of Salem Steel Plant staged a protest infront of the Plant here on Tuesday demanding authorities to fulfill their wage revision demands.

Over 150 employees of the Plant belonging to different Trade Unions protested urging the management to agree their wage revision demands and implement them at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

The employees complained that wage revision should have been conducted in 2017 but no measures have been taken in 53 months to finalise new wage structure for employees here.

The employees said that through discussions have been held at the national level by management with National Joint Committee for Steel Industry, the management was not ready to agree to their demands despite four rounds of talks. The employees said that they are demanding for 15% minimum guaranteed benefits, 35% perquisite benefits and 9% pension contribution.

The protesters said that they would indulge in strike on May 6 if their demands are not met.