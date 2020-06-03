Tamil Nadu

Employees begin indefinite fast in protest against Centre’s privatisation move

Employees of the electricity department begin indefinite fast in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Employees of the electricity department begin indefinite fast in Puducherry on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Workers affiliated to various trade unions oppose move to handover power distribution in the Union Territory to private players

Employees of the electricity department on Tuesday launched an indefinite fast against the Centre’s decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The workers affiliated to various trade unions have formed a joint action committee to oppose the move to handover power distribution in the UT to private players.

The employees said that they would organise a peaceful protest at the electricity department office in Uppalam. The privatisation move would be against the interest of the public and the employees, a statement from the committee said.

The move to privatise power distribution is slowly emerging as a major controversy with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy coming out strongly against the Centre’s decision. Barring the BJP, all political parties have come out against the privatisation move.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:58:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/employees-begin-indefinite-fast-in-protest-against-centres-privatisation-move/article31737010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY