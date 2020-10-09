Emphasis on robust ecosystem of research and innovation at VIT convocation

‘With advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality, an increasing number of hybrid jobs could be foreseen’

As India aspires to grow and sustain a large and vibrant economy and uplift its society, one of the key elements to its successful realisation was to have a robust ecosystem of research and innovation, said K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and former chairman of National Educational Policy Committee.

Delivering the convocation address virtually at Vellore Institute of Technology’s (VIT) 35th annual convocation on Friday, he said that students should aspire for deepening and broadening their knowledge, learn to experience the power of collective teamwork and be guided by higher values which they believe in.

With advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality, an increasing number of hybrid jobs where a person’s vocational skills would complement the capabilities of high-tech equipment could be foreseen, he said.

Higher education system was therefore necessary to prepare students for such jobs, he said, adding that vocational education would become an integral part of the larger vision of liberal education.

Noting that students from more than 50 countries were studying in VIT, G. Viswanathan, chancellor, said the Kasturirangan Education Policy Committee spoke about internationalisation as India needs to attract more students from foreign countries to its higher education institutions.

He said that many students went abroad for medical education due to scarcity of seats and hoped the Prime Minister would increase the availability of medical seats in the country. Among others, VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan were present.

A total of 7,444 undergraduates and postgraduate students graduated.