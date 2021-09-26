‘Emerging technologies are the need of the hour’

CHENNAI

Experts lay emphasis on blended learning, core engineering

“Emerging technologies with cross-functional applications are the need of the hour. We must future-proof ourselves. Irrespective of what stream of engineering you pursue, intercept emerging technologies, be aware of them and apply them, in order to stay relevant,” Dr. Sandhya Chintala, executive director - IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, and vice-president, NASSCOM, said here on Friday.

Dr. Sandhya was addressing a webinar on “Engineering Education Counselling: What Direction?” hosted by Sona College of Technology and The Hindu Education Plus. She also spoke about in-demand cloud skills with eligible job roles and pointed out that virtual worlds could become interoperable in future, culminating in what futurists deem as “the Metaverse”. On the topic of automation destroying jobs, she clarified that experts believed that AI would aid in creating jobs.

Anil Sivadas, founder and president, Enventure Engineering LLP, said students should consider two factors while preparing for engineering. “One, what suits your interest? Figure out what skill you inherently have. Next, examine whether the area you have chosen has scope for growth in future.”

Explaining why core engineering was becoming increasingly popular, he said, “Many indicators say that much of manufacturing is shifting to India and will explode over the next two decades. Another factor is that, as an engineer, modern manufacturing will drive data. You must be efficient, for which you need data-driven skills. This is where data science, internet of things, automation and robotics come into play and drive mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering.”

Chocko Valliappa, vice-chairman, Sona Group of Institutions, and founder and CEO, Vee Technologies HireMee, said students should follow their passion. “Irrespective of what you study, the willingness to learn will define who you are,” he said, and elaborated on the programmes the college offered. “Data Analysis is the next best thing, as are mechanical and electrical engineering, especially in the construction industry. Start-ups are gaining momentum. What’s more, blended learning will be the mode of the future.” He emphasised that in addition to acquiring new skills in technical fields, one should give equal importance to soft skills.The session ended with the speakers fielding questions from the audience. The webinar was hosted by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor (Reporting), The Hindu. The session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3o1jmHM