HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emergency loading dose for heart attack patients stocked at 10,999 rural health facilities: T.N. Health Minister

The Minister raised the need for early treatment to save lives, especially as there has been a rise in heart attacks among people after the COVID-19 pandemic; he also inaugurated a heart institute at Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road in Chennai

August 01, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a heart institute at Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road in Chennai on Tuesday..... photo Srinath M/The Hindu

T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a heart institute at Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road in Chennai on Tuesday..... photo Srinath M/The Hindu | Photo Credit: M SRINATH

Expressing concern over the rise in heart attacks among people after the COVID-19 pandemic, T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said that the State government, through a scheme,Idhayam Kappom’, has stocked the life-saving emergency loading dose at 10,999 rural health facilities: 8,173 health sub centres (HSCs) and 2,286 primary health centres (PHCs), to treat persons experiencing symptoms of heart attacks, after which they would be taken in an ambulance to a nearby higher health facility.

ALSO READ
Why COVID-recovered patients have cardiac events when exercising

The Minister said that the scheme, which was announced in the State Budget, was rolled out on June 27. “If a person experiencing symptoms of a heart attack approaches an HSC or PHC, he/she would be given the loading dose as the initial treatment and would then be moved to a higher medical centre,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian raised the need for early treatment to save lives. He said a number of persons have benefitted from the cardiac drugs, and gave the instance of three patients who were initially treated with these drugs at the Alathur PHC in Thanjavur district over the last month. He spoke to the patients: two women aged 50 and 42 years, and a man aged 36 years, over the phone, during his inspection.

The Minister who inaugurated a heart institute at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, said that compared to other States, Tamil Nadu led the country in hospital infrastructure, medical colleges and healthcare for people through PHCs and HSCs. He acknowledged the contribution of private hospitals in taking forward organ transplants, the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 emergency care scheme.

Ajith Pillai, chief cardiologist and head of department, cardiology at Kauvery Hospital, said that the heart institute would provide comprehensive cardiac care across all ages and for different types of heart diseases: starting from newborns to the geriatric.

Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of Kauvery Hospital and S. Chandra Kumar, executive chairman of the hospital also spoke.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / heart disease / private health care / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.