Emergency clinic, rehab centres for wild animals

They will come up in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi districts

Forests Minister K. Ramachandran on Friday announced in the Assembly that emergency clinics and rehabilitation centres for wild animals injured while moving out of forests would be established in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi.

Replying to the demand for grants for his Department, the Minister said a new elephant camp would be set up in Agathiyarmalai for better management of Asian elephants. “The camp will cover elephants in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts,” he said.

Sanctuary for sea cows

Another announcement made by him was of the establishment of a sanctuary for sea cows in the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Straits, and a dog squad to prevent poaching and felling of trees in forest areas.

“Native breed dogs will be used in the squad,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the Marine Elite Force, to be set up in the State, would prevent the poaching of marine species.

Mr. Ramachandran also announced that the government would come out with a new policy to eradicate invasive plant species such as Lantana and Juliflora.