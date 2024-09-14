‘Embracing legacy while adapting to contemporary challenges is key to success’

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, the essence of true leadership lies in the ability to seamlessly blend the wisdom of tradition with the innovations of modern era, said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech. “Embracing our legacy while adapting to contemporary challenges is key to forging a path of sustainable success,” she said while speaking at an event titled ‘Where Legacy Meets Modern Leadership’, that was hosted by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO Chennai).

According to a statement from FICCI FLO Chennai, Ms.Malhotra’s discussion provided a profound understanding of how legacy and modern leadership can intersect, offering valuable perspectives for navigating today’s dynamic business environment. Divya Abhishek, chairperson of FICCI FLO Chennai, spoke during the event. A handbook ‘MSME Guide’ was launched on the occasion. The handbook is designed to support entrepreneurs in starting and growing their businesses.