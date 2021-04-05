Embarrassing faux pas

Tiruppur

05 April 2021 01:34 IST

In an accidental show of support to the opposite side of the political aisle, an AIADMK campaign vehicle suddenly played the DMK’s campaign song near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Saturday. Residents said the vehicle, which bore the image of P. Dhanapal, the AIADMK’s Avinashi (Reserved) constituency candidate, was playing the party’s songs through a speaker. As the driver parked the vehicle to grab a cup of tea, the DMK’s song ‘Stalin dhaan varaaru’ suddenly blared from the speaker, prompting him to turn it off.

