Elusive leopard sneaks into Ariyalur district; spotted at Sendurai

Confirming the movement of the leopard, Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna has asked the people of Sendurai and its neighbouring villages to exercise caution while moving out.

April 12, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Forest personnel setting up a camera to trace the movements of the elusive leopard at Sendurai

Forest personnel setting up a camera to trace the movements of the elusive leopard at Sendurai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The elusive leopard, which was roaming in and around Mayiladuthurai since April 2, was spotted at Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Thursday (April 11, 2024) night.

According to sources, on information that the leopard was seen at Ponparappi on Thursday morning, the Forest Department personnel, along with the police and revenue officials, visited the village to check whether there was any pug mark of the big cat. However, they could not trace any mark.

Later in the evening, they received a message that it was moving around Sendurai. It was confirmed that the leopard was spotted near the Government Hospital at Sendurai around 9 p.m and near theresidence of a doctor around 11 p.m.

Following this, the forest personnel rushed to the spot. High power cameras have been positioned at vantage points to capture the wild animal’s movements. Infrared drones were also used to track its movements. A team of forest personnel, who were camping at Mayiladuthurai, had been asked to rush to Sendurai.

Confirming the movement of the leopard, Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna has asked the people of Sendurai and its neighbouring villages to exercise caution while moving out. Considering the safety of children, schools in Sendurai region asked to declare holiday in the afternoon on Friday. The heads of the schools were asked to ensure the safety of students.

Ms. Swarna said that steps had been taken to catch the leopard. A specialised team of personnel were involved in the operation. The residents should desist from venturing out during the night hours alone. They should take special care to ensure the safety of milch animals, sheep and goats.

