Elocution competition to be conducted

CHENNAI

13 November 2021 00:33 IST

The S Foundation Trust will conduct an elocution competition for college students in English and Tamil on the topic ‘1971 - Valour and Values of the Indian Armed Forces’ on November 21.

The contest is being organised as part of the annual ‘Marathal Thagumo’ (can we afford to forget?) series, a press release said.

For further details, visit sfoundationindia.wordpress.com or contact +91 9840344415.

