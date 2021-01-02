Elite force to handle forest fires, animal rescue

The Salem Circle of the Forest Department would be getting an elite force to handle forest fires and other challenges in the forests.
Forest personnel from Salem and Namakkal forest division underwent a one-day training here recently. About 150 personnel including Forest Range Officers, Foresters, and other personnel took part in the training.
According to officials, the team underwent training in fire-fighting, handling human-animal conflicts, rescuing persons in the event of snakebite, trekking instructions, maintaining weapons provided by the Forest Department, animal rescue and others. According to forest officials, 10 to 20 members would be part of the elite force here.
District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that a team of forest elite force from Chennai were provided training here. A separate team would be formed for Salem circle following the training.
Conservator of Forests A. Periasamy said, “the elite force would offer necessary support to forest staff in case of eventualities.”
