Eliminate plastic wrappers used to sell consumables, HC directs govt.

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ban multi-layered plastic wrappers in which consumables such as milk, oil, biscuits, snacks, chocolates and medicines are sold. It also ordered effective implementation of the ban already imposed by the State on products such as plastic bags.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy issued the directions while dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed by plastic bag as well as paper cup manufacturer associations challenging a Government Order (G.O.) issued on June 25, 2018 for implementing the ban on select ‘use and throw’ plastic products from January 1.

Expressing dismay over poor implementation of the G.O. aimed at protecting the environment, the judges said: “We feel that the ban is neither effective nor complete. In spite of the ban, one-time throwaway plastics are freely made available or accessed by people for their daily use. The G.O. can therefore be construed to remain only on paper.”

The Bench was of the view that the ban could neither be effective nor complete unless hefty fines were imposed on suppliers and stockists and the State promoted alternative products such as cloth or jute bags. It also suggested that milk could be sold in glass bottles or through some other means.

Referring to the submissions of senior counsel P. Wilson and M. Radhakrishnan that the government had conveniently exempted multinational companies from selling consumables in multi-layered plastic wrappers, the judges said that the State ought to have banned all plastic products.

The Bench rejected the State’s argument that milk and other consumables are essential products and hence their packaging is exempt. “The whole gamut of arguments is not to ban essential commodities such as milk and medicine, but only to ban the plastic wrappers or covers through which these essential commodities are delivered.”

“We, therefore, direct the government to implement the ban on all multi-layered plastic wrappers and covers which are meant for one-time use so as to make the ban effective and meaningful. Allowing the citizens to use one-time use and throw plastics will only adversely affect the ecology of the State,” it added.

Authoring the judgement, Justice Subbiah concurred with almost all submissions made by Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian to reject the grounds on which the writ petitioners had challenged the G.O. He disagreed with the AAG only on the issue of exemption granted to multi-layered plastic packages in which consumables are sold.

Though the petitioners had principally challenged the legislative competence of the State government to impose the ban, the judges held that the latter was fully empowered to impose such a ban in view of the powers conferred on it by the Centre under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

In so far as the dispute between the petitioners and the government over the reported harmful effects of woven plastic carry bags was concerned, the Bench said such disputed questions of fact could not be gone into while exercising the writ jurisdiction and therefore it was not inclined to lift the ban imposed on those products after obtaining expert opinion.

However, on the issue of paper cups, the judges held that the government was wholly justified in banning the cups containing a six per cent low density polyethylene coating. Pointing out that the petitioners themselves had said that around 5,000 tonnes of paper cups were manufactured every month, the Bench took judicial note of such cups clogging drains and polluting waterbodies.

On the threat of closure faced by several medium and small-scale industries that manufacture the banned products and the consequent loss of lakhs of jobs, the judges said, “It is trite that public interest will always outweigh private interest... By reason of imposing a ban on plastic products, the government has only ensured that the fundamental rights of the citizens are protected and they can enjoy life with water and air free from any pollution.”