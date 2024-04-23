GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eligible PSU employees could get OBC non-creamy layer certificates

April 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) has instructed the District Collectors to duly sensitise authorities over issuing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer certificate to eligible wards of employees serving in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Earlier, wards of all employees serving in PSUs were excluded. With the fresh guidelines issued this month, the wards of employees of PSUs and State PSUs (who are not in Groups A and B) would be eligible to get OBC non-creamy layer certificates.

The communication was issued in the light of concerns over the difficulty in obtaining OBC certificates for the sons and daughters of employees in PSUs, as there was a lack of clarity over the income criteria.

“We had raised the issue with authorities. The communication issued in August 2021 led to the confusion. Now, the circular issued earlier this month has clarified that the guidelines issued in July 2021 will continue,” said G. Karunanidhy, member of the Tamil Nadu government-constituted Social Justice Monitoring Committee said.

While the communication issued in July 2021 said the salary or agricultural income was not to be taken into account to calculate the income criteria, the eventual communication issued in August that year gave a broad sense leading to ambiguity.

The CRA’s circular dated April 2 to Collectors followed a communication from the Tamil Nadu government’s Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department seeking suitable guidelines to certificate-issuing authorities in this regard.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.