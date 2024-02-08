Eligible IIT Madras B. Tech students to get financial support

February 08, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and CSR partners will fully fund the education of B Tech students whose annual parental income is between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh for two consecutive years (2022-23 and 2023-24).

Tuition fee is fully waived for students whose annual parental income is below ₹1 lakh. The merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarship is among the various financial assistance and scholarship support provided by the institute, the Central and State governments. Already SC and ST students admitted to all programmes receive tuition fee waiver irrespective of parental income.

The MCM scholarship, in combination with the two-thirds tuition fee waiver by the Central government would cover the entire tuition fee of eligible B Tech and dual degree students in the general, EWS, and OBC categories.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute was trying its best to provide as much financial support as possible to students in need. In 2022-23, ₹3.26 crore was disbursed to 490 students under the scholarship, as much as ₹3.30 crore had been committed for 495 students during the financial year 2023-24. This amounts to a scholarship of ₹66,667 per student, which is halved and disbursed during each of the two semesters every academic year.