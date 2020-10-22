Eligibility of TET certificates: Validity extension should be given for everyone, say teachers

In 2013, over 70,000 teachers passed the TNTET and several thousands of teachers are yet to receive jobs.

Teachers' associations have welcomed a move by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) to grant lifetime validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificate for candidates in the future. However, they have also appealed for extending similar validity to teachers who have already cleared the exam.

The council had approved the extension of the validity in their general body meeting held in September and said that the provision to extend the validity of the certificate from seven years to a lifetime will have ‘prospective effect’.

“For those who have already passed out and already have TET certificates, NCTE would take legal opinion and act accordingly,” the council said.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association welcomed this move and said that while it would greatly benefit teachers and steps should be taken to extend this provision to teachers who have already passed the exam as well.

“Teachers are losing their livelihood due to lack of work and the certificate expiring after 7 years would bring us additional concerns. We urge the council to consider the plight of teachers across the country who already have certificates and extend the validity as well,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.

In 2013, over 70,000 teachers passed the TNTET and several thousands of teachers are yet to receive jobs. “Keeping this in mind, we are appealing to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to extend the validity of all these teachers,” said M.Elangovan, coordinator, 2013 TNTET qualified teachers welfare association.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government had also announced that apart from TNTET, teachers would also have to qualify in a competitive exam to become eligible for jobs. “Instead of implementing this additional exam, we want hiring to be done on the basis of TET seniority- for instance, teachers who cleared TET back in 2013 and are still without jobs can be given first preferences for vacancies,” Mr. Elangovan added.

University informs students

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, in a circular, informed all its affiliated colleges of the recent announcement to extend the validity of the TET certificate. V. Balakrishnan, registrar of the university, asked colleges to encourage students pursuing their B.Ed and M.Ed degrees to take up the TET and benefit from the same.