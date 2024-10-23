ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven towns in T.N. to get private radio FM channels

Published - October 23, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven towns in Tamil Nadu are set to get three private radio FM channels each as the Government of India (GoI) is gearing up for an e-auction to allot channels to places that have not been covered so far.

Coonoor, Dindigul, Karaikudi, Karur, Nagercoil, Neyveli, Pudukkottai, Rajapalayam, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Vaniyambadi are in the list of the 234 towns in the notice issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The GoI has decided to conduct ‘ascending e-auctions’ to allot 730 channels to 234 uncovered places under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels. In August this year, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to hold the third batch of ascending e-auctions at an estimated reserve price of ₹784.87 crore.

