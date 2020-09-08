Eleven streets under 7-day lockdown in U.T.

As part of measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19 cases, the government has declared 11 streets at Mettupalayam, Mudaliarpet, Odiansalai, Lawspet, Gorimedu and Reddiyarpalayam as containment zones and imposed restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles and opening of shops for seven days, starting Tuesday.
In an order on Monday, District Collector T. Arun said all shops, establishments, industrial units and private offices would remain closed. Vegetable and grocery outlets would function from 6 a.m. till noon. People would not be allowed to move out of the containment zones other than for medical emergencies. Government servants would be allowed to travel.
No transportation would be allowed other than to ferry essential items. People from outside will not be allowed to enter the containment zones.
The perimeter of the containment zones would be decided jointly by Incident Commander and Superintendent of Police in the respective places. The restricted lockdown would be used to carry out extensive surveillance for early detection of cases and testing, the order said.
